Instagram just got a lot better for Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus users

Photo sharing for iPhone 7 users will now be more fun as Instagram rolled out iPhone 7 and 7 Plus-specific features with support for the wide colour capture and display. Instagram engineer Mike Krieger announced on Twitter, the features are fully rolled out, and users won’t have to update the app separately.

Instagram had first announced a series of iPhone 7-specific features in September 2016, when the smartphones were first announced by Apple. These list of device-specific features include, support for the new wider colour gamut on the iPhone 7 series, the ability to convert Live Photos to Boomerang, a special colour filter, one-finger zoom on the iPhone 7 Plus. Instagram is also adding instant access to the Stories camera with 3D touch feature.

“If you are on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Instagram now supports wide colour capture and display throughout the app –writing an eng blog on it soon,” tweeted Mike Krieger, Co-founder, Instagram.

Users can also post GIFs to Instagram Stories even without capturing them on its stand-alone app Boomerang. Apple Live Photos can now be converted into Boomerang as well.

For iPhone users, turning a Live Photo into a Boomerang is easy. They need to open the Instagram Stories camera, then swipe up and upload a Live Photo from their camera roll. These have to be live photos taken in the last 24 hours.

Then in the preview mode, just use the pressure sensitive 3D touch display, and a little loading wheel should appear. After this, the Live Photo gets converted into a Boomerang. In this mode, the video keeps on playing in a loop.

Last month, Instagram included new editing tools with their latest update which brought stickers, including holiday-themed content for a limited time period. Instagram has also introduced a ‘Save your Story’ feature where these Stories can be saved on the camera roll; normally Stories disappear after 24 hours.

With inputs from IANS

