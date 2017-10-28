Instagram adds Superzoom, Halloween stickers and face filters to camera

Instagram has added a couple of Halloween face filters and stickers in the camera, which will be roll out for everyone starting November 1. Instagram has added a couple of Halloween face filters and stickers in the camera, which will be roll out for everyone starting November 1.

Instagram has added ‘Superzoom’, which is a new camera format, along with new Halloween-inspired face filters and stickers. The features are available as part of Instagram version 20.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play. “Just in time for Halloween, you’ll see some new creative tools to help you turn any moment into something fun and entertaining: a new camera format called “Superzoom” and Halloween-inspired face filters and stickers,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram Superzoom lets people record video with dramatic music. The new ‘Superzoom’ is available in Instagram’s camera, next to ‘Boomerang’ under the record button. To start recording a video, just click on ‘Superzoom’ and then tap record to automatically zoom in with dramatic music. Instagram will let users create Superzoom of selfie, friends’s face or objects. Users can send Superzoom video to friends on Direct or add it to their story.

Additionally, Instagram has added a couple of Halloween face filters and stickers in the camera, which will be roll out for everyone starting November 1. New Halloween stickers can be added to photos and videos as well. “Whether you’re planning spooky activities with friends or just hanging out at home, get into the Halloween spirit by turning yourself into a zombie, transforming from a vampire into a flying bat or getting lost in a mysterious fog,” the post said.

Instagram recently rolled out customisable stickers called Polling Stickers for Stories. It lets people create their own questions and customise choices to get a quick feedback on things they’d like to put out for polls. The Facebook-owned company also added colour picker tool for text as well as an alignment tool for text and stickers.

