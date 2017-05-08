India is top country for WhatsApp video calling

Whatsapp users maker over 55 million video calls per day across the world on Android, iOS and Windows devices. Whatsapp users maker over 55 million video calls per day across the world on Android, iOS and Windows devices.

WhatsApp has announced that India is the top country for video calling minutes in the world. WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging app with over 1.2 billion monthly active users, rolled out video calling last November.

The company has announced that India records over 50 million video calling minutes per day. That is a substantial chunk of the 340 million daily video calling globally. As of February 2017, WhatsApp has 200 million monthly active users in India.

Incidentally, Whatsapp users maker over 55 million video calls per day across the world on Android, iOS and Windows devices. WhatsApp’s success in a market like India can be attributed to the fact that it does not prejudge the quality of the network from which the call is being made. Hence the video call quality improves as WhatsApp’s systems recognise the actual network quality. This means that the call will invariably connect as it is expecting the worst.

Also, the calling feature has been kept really simple and has very little hurdles for users, especially if they are not tech savvy or new smartphone users. Given that WhatApp was already very popular in India seems to have made it easier for users to switch to the video calling feature as there was minimum learning involved.

