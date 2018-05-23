Idea’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 164GB data, unlimited calls

Idea’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge offer will counter Rs 499 plan by Airtel and Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 recharge offer. Idea’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge offer will counter Rs 499 plan by Airtel and Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 recharge offer.

Idea has rolled out a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 499 that gives users a total of 164GB of 2G/3G/4G data, according to a report in Telecom Talk. The recharge plan comes with a validity of 82 days and offers 2GB data per day. Post exhaustion of 2GB daily limit, users will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB. Unlimited voice calls, including free national roaming on Idea network and 100 SMS per day are bundled as well. Post the exhaustion of daily limit of 100 SMS, users will be charged at Re 1 for local and Re 1.5 for national SMS. Idea’s Rs 499 recharge offer is a part of the company’s Unlimited Recharge portfolio and will be valid across several circles.

Idea Rs 499 plan gives users 250 outgoing minutes per day, post which they will be charged at 1 paise per second for the rest of the day. The plan also put a weekly cap of 1000 minutes. Post exhaustion of 1000 minutes in seven days, Idea will charge users 1 paise per second. Another condition is that users can make outgoing calls to only 100 unique numbers in seven consecutive days, after which they will be charged at 1 paise per second for the rest of validity of recharge.

Idea’s Rs 499 offer will counter Rs 499 plan by Airtel and Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 recharge offer. Airtel’s Rs 499 recharge offer gives users 2GB data per day for 82 days or 164GB in total, which is the same as the Idea’s plan. It also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 offer a total of 182GB total data at 2GB per day for 91 days. It also gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

