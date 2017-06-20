Hike partners with Yes bank to launch UPI-based wallet, rolls out Hike 5.0

Hike also rolled out Hike Wallet, which allows users to transfer money instantly. It supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well. Hike also rolled out Hike Wallet, which allows users to transfer money instantly. It supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well.

Hike Messenger has announced the launch of Hike 5.0, that offers new features like app themes, night mode and magic selfie. Hike also rolled out Hike Wallet, which allows users to transfer money instantly. It supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which can be used to make bank-to-bank transactions with friends, irrespective of whether they use Hike or not. Hike Wallet enables user to send and receive money through their Wallet as well. Hike has partnered with Yes Bank to launch its UPI-based wallet.

Additionally, Hike is bringing back Timeline in its original form. Users can now post text, photos and videos on their Timeline, in addition to Stories that disappear in 24 hours. Further, Hike has reduced the size of its app to 25MB.

“Hike 5.0 is the biggest update we’ve released in the history of Hike. We’ve worked closely with over 100 of our top hikers to build 5.0. It’s been built by our users for our users. With App themes, Night theme and Magic Selfie Hike 5.0 is packed with some incredibly personal touches that are meant to delight our users. With Hike 5.0 you can personalise your Hike world,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike Messenger said.

Hike 5.0 now features a new slick look, with an emphasis on personalisation with App Themes. The messaging app offers more than 11 themes like Hike Blue, and Hot Pink to choose from. There’s a dedicated Night theme that saves battery and reduces glare from smartphone’s screen, while using Hike at night. There’s an option to automatically turn on Night theme every night at 8pm as well. The Magic Selfie feature in Hike 5.0 uses machine learning technology to smoothen user’s skin and make it radiant.

Hike has also announced Blue Packets and Recharge features for its wallet. Blue packets is an envelope that users can insert money into and send to their friends. There are 10 different envelopes to choose from. The messaging app allows users to add a personalised message as well. Blue Packet can also be sent to a group of friends. It expires in 24 hours. Using Recharge feature, users can recharge their phones and pay their postpaid bill right via Hike.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd