Hike Messenger announces new ‘Video Stories’ feature, rolls out today

Hike is addition has launched special ‘Animated Stickers’ for the festive season Hike is addition has launched special ‘Animated Stickers’ for the festive season

India’s home-grown messaging platform, Hike Messenger has announced the launch of a new feature called Video Stories. Users can now share videos of up to 20 seconds on the new Stories feature and can modify them up with the use of Live Filters and Stickers.

“Applying Live Filters to faces on Stories makes storytelling experience more dramatic. Live Filters automatically detect and recognize a user’s face using Machine Learning and help people have more fun while storytelling. Live filters being launched for this festive season include a cool Girl Santa, cute Elf, wacky Christmas Tree, Rudolph the Reindeer and Snowman,” Hike said in a press statement.

Hike is addition has launched special ‘Animated Stickers’ for the festive season. The newly launched animated stickers include packs for Christmas, New Year, and include popular Hikin, Penguin and Dance for the ongoing wedding season in parts of the country. The messaging platform has also added New Year Resolution stickers.

Both Video and Photo Stories on Hike vanish after 48 hours. These photos and videos can be posted on Hike Stories, or can even be shared directly with friends. Users will be able to see who and how many people have viewed their story.

Read: Norton launches updated Mobile Security for Android mobiles

With this new launch, Hike also announced that it is starting a new digital campaign called “Love, Masti, Dosti” that is wrapped around this new feature and ‘touches upon the fun, lively and raw moments that we share with roommates, lovers and the closest of friends’. The digital campaign will run on Hike’s Social Media handles and will mirror the lives of typical young Hike users.

All the new features will roll out to users on December 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd