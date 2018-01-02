Here’s how to find out your top nine Instagram moments from 2017

The 2017 Best Nine tool also shows you the total number of photos that you’ve posted on Instagram in 2017, and the number of likes that they received. The 2017 Best Nine tool also shows you the total number of photos that you’ve posted on Instagram in 2017, and the number of likes that they received.

Instagaram users can revisit their best photos of 2017 and share these with friends in the form of a collage. A tool called 2017 Best Nine will let people select the best nine pictures of the year 2017 and form a three by three collage. To use the tool, Instagram profile must be set to ‘Public’ and not ‘Private’. Once collage is created, users can change the profile privacy settings back to ‘Private’, if they prefer this.

The 2017 Best Nine tool is not integrated into Instagram, and users will need to head to 2017bestnine.com to get started. Next, a user will have to enter their Instagram ID and hit enter. The tool can take up to 10 minutes to create a collage of nine of the best pictures of 2017, based on the number of likes. There’s no need to log-in to the Instagram account on this thirty party website as only ID name is required.

The 2017 Best Nine tool also shows a user the number of the photos they posted in 2017, and the number of likes these pictures received on the social media site. Users have the option of replacing pictures generated by the tool with the ones they prefer. The collage comes with a header that reads, “#2017bestnine” while the caption reads, “Thank you for your likes!”

Instagram is one of the largest social media platforms worldwide with over 800 million monthly active users. The Facebook-owned company recently rolled out a new feature that lets people send a Live video to friends in Direct. More features include the ability to follow Hashtags on Instagram, Stories Highlights and Stories Archive.

Instagram, in November, shared Instagram community’s top 2017 moments which included the Year in Review data like 2017’s top Instagram hashtags, most-liked posts and videos, most-Instagrammed cities and locations, the most-followed celebrities, and more.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd