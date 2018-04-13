Hello network, new social networking app by Orkut founder launched in India

Orkut Buyukkokten, the founder of social network Orkut, has launched the Hello Network in India. Orkut Buyukkokten, the founder of social network Orkut, has launched the Hello Network in India.

Orkut Buyukkokten, the founder of social network Orkut, has launched the Hello Network in India. The social networking app has been designed to let users connect with people who have similar interests. Hello Network app is available for download on App Store as well as Google Play Store. It is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9 and above and Android devices on Android KitKat and above. The hello app was being beta tested in India for the past several months, with the company now rolling out a stable version.

Hello Network: Features and highlights

Hello Network gives users the option to make connections with people who have similar interests and also build communities. To get started, users need to choose from over 100 personas like ‘Bollywood Fan’, ‘Cricket Fan’, ‘Fashion Enthusiast’, ‘Fitness Buff’, ‘Foodie’, etc. Personas essentially let users connect to people who have chosen the same personas. Users can switch personas anytime they want to. Hello customises the news feed of users according to their interests and hobbies.

Hello Network has a Potential feature, that links people in a common location who share common interests. Through its direct messaging feature, Hello Network users can share images, gifts and expressions, and expand their connections. On the Hello Network, users get points on the basis of their interactions and connections.

Hello Network has a Potential feature, that links people in a common location who share common interests. Hello Network has a Potential feature, that links people in a common location who share common interests.

“Passions are often the start of our conversations in real life. Today’s online networks force people to treat each other totally differently from how they would behave face-to-face. Technology should help us become more understanding, more optimistic, kinder and better people. We designed hello to help you make connections in the real world. It’s a social network built on loves not likes, and I’m delighted to say hello to India once again,” Orkut Buyukkokten said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd