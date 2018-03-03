Hello Network, the new social networking app from Orkut founder, let’s you focus your interests; here is how

Hello network is a great way to discover and share posts of common interests. Hello network is a great way to discover and share posts of common interests.

Hello Network, a new app from the founder of social networking site Orkut, will let you discover posts and communities of your interest. Unlike other social media platforms, hello Network is meant to only show relevant posts from friends based on common interests or hobbies. Announced in India in May, the app is currently available on Google Play Store and App Store as an ‘Unreleased’ version. This means the app is in beta or development phase and may be unstable.

To get started, hello Network users need to select at least five hobbies or ‘personas’ as the company likes to call it. You can choose to go with ‘Anime Fan’, ‘Animal Lover’, ‘Artist’, ‘Baseball fan’, ‘Car Buff’, ‘Chef’, or hundreds of other personas showcased by the app. Try opting for more than five, and you will get a message that reads, “Persona slots full”. Keeping in mind the Indian audience, personas like ‘Cricket’ and ‘Bollywood’ have also been added. The app adds support for the country codes and languages as well.

In an email interaction, Orkut Buyukkokten, co-founder and CEO of hello Network, told indianexpress.com the reason why personas are limited to just five. “When our users pick five interests out of a list of over 100, they end up picking out the ones that they truly care about. As we grow, our interests and passions change. One of the great things about hello is that you can switch your personas at any time,” he says.

Hello Network app shows you a personalised ‘folio’ or feed that contains posts or ‘jots’ of common interests from other people. Of course, hello Network is not for everyone, especially not for people who are used to glancing through all kinds of random topics on social media. The personas are limited to five, which makes the app highly specific.

So how do the creators keep a tab on whether people are actually posting content of their interest? “Hello introduces a top level of passion categories we call personas. When users post content, they tag personas. That makes all the content is organised, relevant, discoverable and searchable,” the hello Network co-founder explains.

Hello network app shows you a personalised ‘folio’ or feed that contains posts or jots of common interests from other people. Hello network app shows you a personalised ‘folio’ or feed that contains posts or jots of common interests from other people.

How to use hello Network?

Currently, hello is available in 12 countries and in five languages including English, Portuguese, French, Hindi, and Spanish. You will have to create a profile to start using the service, and all fields are mandatory. The app asks you for your photo, first name, last name, location (to show personalised feeds), gender, birth date, and content languages. Enter you phone number and password and you’ll get a code on your registered mobile number. Put in the code and you’re good to go.

Hello network is a great way to discover and share posts of common interests. The best thing about the service is it lets you keep a tab on the latest from genres that interest you the most. You can join communities to see what’s trending or create one. The app also lets you chat with other members of a community as well.

However, for a common interest platform that hello is trying to create, it is crucial one posts videos. After all, how long can you just keep looking at photos? Frankly, hello Network is a service which can get interesting if video posts with recipes or crafts-making, etc are shared. Given the app is still in its initial stages, we can expect more content types including links to reference to video content in the future, reveals Buyukkokten.

“We are also investigating incorporating videos into hello. We want to make sure that any features we add will provide a positive user experience,” he says, adding that the beta app is quite stable and any known bugs are going to be addressed before India launch.

As for friends on hello Network, you can either send a friend request to people on your folio, invite friends to join the hello network via their mobile number or just grant the app access to your contacts to directly send requests. There’s a chat window that lets you message anyone from their profile.

Hello network app is currently available on Google Play Store and App Store as an ‘Unreleased’ version. Hello network app is currently available on Google Play Store and App Store as an ‘Unreleased’ version.

The user-interface (UI) of hello Network is pretty easy, with the most important tabs aligned right at the top. Just swipe right to switch from profile to communities, folio, messages, and notifications. The app by default opens up the folio tab. Swipe down to browse through posts from other people in the folio tab. You can like a post by clicking on the heart icon or post a comment as well.

Another unique feature about hello network is ‘karma’ and ‘achievements’ features that appear in profile tab. Karma points are earned gradually when other people like or comment jots on your profile. The ‘achievements’ feature has various levels that get concluded over time, when a user completes specific challenges. For example, you can create more that five jots of your interest and more jots to get a certain number of likes and comments to complete level one; and so on.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd