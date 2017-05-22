Hello Network from Orkut founder: India users can now sign up

Hello users can create a community, join one or simply browse through trending communities on the app. Hello users can create a community, join one or simply browse through trending communities on the app.

Hello – a new app that lets users connect with people who share similar interests – is now available for beta testing in India. Hello, which has been developed by the creator of Orkut.com, is still in beta with stable version expected in a few days. To get started, users can choose from a host of personas like photographer, runner, artist, beer lover, selfie lover, cat owner and more; which they think would be the best match for them. People can go for up to five personas and change them later as well.

Next, Hello prompts users to set up their profile, which includes entering a photo, first name, last name, location, gender, birth date and languages. One need to be 18 years or older to use Hello. Users can sign-in with either their mobile number of e-mail id. Once logged in, Hello will show feed on the home page, customised for individual users. It will be based on the kind of personas they select. Plus, users can browse to look at what’s trending in their persona.

“Hello Network, Inc. was founded by well-known social pioneer Orkut Buyukkokten (creator of orkut.com). After witnessing the evolution of social networking over the past 16 years, Orkut was inspired to help bring people together around their common interests — a vision that changes how the world does social. hello is the perfect place to meet people who love what you do. Join hello now!” read Hello’s Google Play Store page.

Hello users can create a community, join one or simply browse through trending communities on the app. Additionally, people can search for users on Hello, invite them as friends and chat with them as well. Friends can be invited over via phone numbers or anyone who’s in a user’s phone book. In Feed, people can browse, post a comment and like posts by clicking on the heart icon. Each heart adds to a ‘milestone bar’, which can be filled to receive karma points.

