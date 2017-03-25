Hangouts to replace Google Talk starting June 26

“Talk users within Gmail will receive a prompt in the next few weeks, inviting them to switch to Hangouts,” Google said in a blog post. “Talk users within Gmail will receive a prompt in the next few weeks, inviting them to switch to Hangouts,” Google said in a blog post.

Google is killing off Google Talk, which will now be replaced by Hangouts. GTalk was unveiled in 2005 “as a simple chat experience between Gmail users.” The search giant started to replace GTalk with Hangouts back in 2013. Further, Hangouts is being updated to add Meet and Chat features.

Until now, users could choose in between GTalk and Hangouts. Now, Google is completely killing off GTalk. Users have until June 26, after which they’ll be automatically transitioned to Hangouts. “Talk users within Gmail will receive a prompt in the next few weeks, inviting them to switch to Hangouts,” Google said in a blog post.

Google will remove carrier SMS functionality in Hangouts app for Android starting May 22. The move is aimed at streamlining the product for enterprise users.

Users will see a notification in Hangouts app to switch to another SMS app already on their phone for SMS, or to download Android Messages. Switching to a different messaging app will not affect user’s SMS message history and all their messages will be accessible in whichever new app they choose. Google Voice users, on the other hand, may continue to use Hangouts for their Google Voice SMS.

In order to make Android Messages the primary place to access SMS, Google is working with carriers and device manufacturers to include Android Messages natively in Android devices. The search giant is looking to upgrade SMS to RCS, which will bring about features like read receipts, group chat, hi-res photo sharing and more.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd