Grasshopper app from Google’s incubator Area 120 will teach how to code for free

Google’s incubator Area 120 has a new app called Grasshopper, which will teach users how to code with fun games and write in real Javascript without making it look intimidating. The Grasshopper app is available on iOS and Android for free, and relies on Quizzes, adventure games to teach users how to write code. The app is aimed at beginners who want to learn coding.

9to5Google had reported first on the Grasshopper app based on its Play Store listing. The app’s description says it will include “fun, quick games on your phone that teach you to write real JavaScript.” The app relies on different levels to teach a user how to code, and each level the challenge gets hard. “Move through progressively challenging levels as you develop your abilities, then graduate with fundamental programming skills for your next step as a coder,” reads the description.

The Grasshopper app has visual puzzles to help users develop problem-solving skills and understand coding concepts. The app is relying on “industry-standard JavaScript” and gives real-time feedback as well after a user completes each exercise. Users will also collect achievements as they learn new skills.

The idea with Grasshopper is to make coding more approachable and less scary for beginners. The app also asks users if they want daily notifications, weekly alerts. Daily notifications are for those who are using the app to learn coding on a daily basis. For more casual users, they can set weekly notifications as well.

The app will have various levels to tackle the basics of coding. Users can also ask for solutions if they get stuck at a particular level. Each portion is like a small puzzle and quiz, except that it’s got a coding lesson as part of the problem. The app is relying on 3D visuals to make coding more comprehensible, especially for beginners. The starting courses include The Fundamentals, which explain basics like functions, arrays, variables, strings, statements. Eventually, the app moves to more complex functions like animations functions from the D3 library.

