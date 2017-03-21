Google’s new design for Chrome reveals shortcut menu on homepage

Several new Chrome Home features have been revealed, including new shortcuts on the home page and the ability to pull up the search bar. Several new Chrome Home features have been revealed, including new shortcuts on the home page and the ability to pull up the search bar.

Google is testing a redesigned Chrome browser user-interface (UI) for Android smartphones called Chrome Home. The first Chrome Home feature was spotted in October when Google was testing to put the search bar at the bottom of Chrome browser. The move is aimed at users with big smartphone screens, allowing them to use Chrome with one hand.

Now, according to a report by Android Police, several new Chrome Home features have been revealed, which includes shortcuts on the home page, and the ability to pull up the search bar. “When using Chrome Canary 59 with both #enable-chrome-home and #ntp-google-g-in-omnibox enabled, we can see a completely revamped interface,” the report says.

The website has put out a screenshot of the new Chrome interface as well. In the picture, we see the search bar at the bottom. Pulling up the search bar reveals the New Tab page that shows users a list of recently-visited sites, suggested articles as well as recent bookmarks. The new shortcuts bar is present at the bottom. It contains shortcuts such as Home, Downloads, Bookmarks and History.

It looks like Google is only testing the new UI for Chrome and the same will be rolled out for everyone eventually. The bottom tab with shortcuts isn’t new for iOS users as Safari has select browser controls at the bottom such as switching tab, forward and backward. Microsoft, on the other hand, has had browser controls for mobile versions of Internet Explorer and Edge for a couple of years now.

