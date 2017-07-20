Google’s feed will show personalised news on iOS, Android app

Google feed is here, and it will show you the news you want to read about. Google feed is here, and it will show you the news you want to read about.

The Google app will now have a personalised news feed, according to an announcement from the company. The search giant first previewed the feed in December 2016, and it is now going to be an even more important part of the Google app. The feed will be available on Android and iOS version of the Google app, but it is launching in the US market first. In Pixel smartphones, the feed will be part of the Pixel launcher. Google says the Feed app will come to international markets in the next couple of weeks.

So what exactly is the feed? This is Google’s attempt to personalise news and showcase content that is relevant to users, along with articles that are trending in the area. For Facebook, this won’t come as good news, considering the social network has become one of the main sources of discovery for news articles and publishers. Essentially if you love to read one type of news or stories around a topic, you’re going to see a lot more of it in your feed in the Google app.

Google says the feed has improved due to machine learning, and apparently it will can now anticipate “better” what a user will find interesting, important. The feed will have cards with sports highlights, top news articles, new videos, music, stories etc.

The feed will be based on your interactions with the search engine, but also take trending topics from your area into consideration. Google says, “the more you use Google, the better your feed will be.” So if you’ve been searching about smartphones or cricket or Wimbledon over the past couple of days, news around that topic can be added to your feed. Then you’ll see more stories, news articles around the preferred topic.

If you want to unfollow some topics on the feed, then that option will be there as well. A user can just tap on a card, and choose to unfollow the topic or say they are not interested in the same. Google will add a ‘Follow’ button next to some search results like movies, sports team, musicians, bands, etc.

Once you start following a particular topic, the feed will have regular updates around that topic. Google will let users fact check, see other information and articles around some new stories. The feed will also let users deep dive into any topics they prefer.

