Google’s Android P developer preview is out for Pixel, Pixel 2 phones

Android P developer preview is now out from Google, and the system images are available for Pixel devices. Android P will the successor to Android Oreo and more details will likely be revealed at the company’s annual I/O developer conference. However, the full and final build of Android P will likely be released by August, if one goes by the previous year’s timeline. Google says app developers who want to test the Android P preview for their apps can now do so on Pixel devices. Developers who do not have a Pixel device can rely on the Android Emulator and explore Android P’s new features.

Google also says the developer preview 1 is only for app developers, and not meant for daily or consumer use, given this is the first build and will likely come with bugs and other issues, which might not be suited for daily consumer use. Google has shared the Android P system image link for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL on its developer website.

How to download and install Android P Developer preview

Those developers who have a Pixel device can download the system image and then flash it to their device. The links are available at “http://developer.android.com/preview/download.html”. After flashing the phone with Android P, the developer should read the Program Overview for timelines and the migration guide for steps with regard to compatibility and building apps for Android P. Google also says that before installing a system image all data should be backed up, because installing the new system removes all previous data and files.

What does Android P Developer preview reveal

Android P makes it clear that Google’s mobile OS is going to embrace the notch. The Android P developer page explains that the OS will offers “support for the latest edge-to-edge screens with display cutout for camera and speaker.” That’s the notch which is part of the iPhone X and is coming to phones like Asus Zenfone 5Z, and also the LG G7 if one goes by the recent leaks. According to the Google page, this new “DisplayCutout class” will help developers find the location and shape of “non-functional areas” where they should not display content.

Android P will also come with improved privacy restrictions. For instance, it will limit some features of apps running in the background with regard to user input and sensor data. The system in Android P will restrict an app running in the background from accessing the microphone or camera, sensors which use continuous reporting mode like accelerometers and gyroscopes.

Google’s future mobile OS will also come with improved notifications. For instance, Messaging notifications in Android P will now display images and this will be an option for developers to activate. For group conversations, Android P will allow developers to add new features to identify the person in the conversation in the message notification. Replies can also be saved as drafts in Android P should a user mistakenly close the notification.

Android P will also support the option to show the same suggested replies as available in the messaging app in the notifications shade itself. The new version of Android will also let developers access streams simultaneously from two or more physical cameras on devices. So developers can now create new features on devices with dual-front, dual-rear cameras like a seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision, says the developer support page.

