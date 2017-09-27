Google’s 19th birthday has a Surprise Spinner Doodle: Here’s how you can play

The Google search page has a spinner wheel which features games like Pac Man, Snake game, Earth Day quiz, Cricket cricket, Birthday piñata, and more. The Google search page has a spinner wheel which features games like Pac Man, Snake game, Earth Day quiz, Cricket cricket, Birthday piñata, and more.

Google is celebrating its 19th birthday with a ‘Birthday Surprise Spinner’ Doodle that lets people revisit 19 Doodles and games that the search giant has launched over the past 19 years. Though there is some confusion over Google’s exact birth date, it was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998.

“Upon clicking today’s Doodle, we invite you to explore 19 surprises we’ve launched over the past 19 years – including our brand new Search easter egg: Snake Game! So give it a spin and thanks for celebrating with us!” Google said in a blog post.

The Google search page has a spinner wheel which features games like Pac Man, Snake game, Earth Day quiz, Cricket cricket, Birthday piñata, Solitaire, and more. There’s also a musical puzzle game celebrating Beethoven’s 245th birthday and the Magic Cat Academy Halloween game from 2016.

While Google is celebrating its 19th birthday, if one goes by when Google.com domain, which is September 15, 1997, then they are 20 years old. However Google as a project started in 1996, so that means the search engine is actually 21 years old. But then, the company was technically incorporated on September 4, 1998. However, it looks like Google is sticking with September 27 as the date for now.

Further, Google has reportedly celebrated its birthday on at least four days in September which includes the 7th, the 8th, the 26th and the 27th. So yes, the confusion continues. The search giant chose September 27 to celebrate its birthday in 2002 and for 2016 as well.

Google has put out a YouTube video explaining how its latest Spinner Doodle works. All users need to do is go to Google Search home page and lick on Google’s 19th birthday spinner. This will take people directly to a rotating spinner. To stop the spinner, just click on it and you’ll be assigned a game. Tap on Click to open’ to play the game or ‘Spin again’ to choose a different game.

