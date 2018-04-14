Google working on expiring emails for Gmail: Report

Gmail’s expiring emails will most likely be deleted from the recipient’s inbox once expires. Gmail’s expiring emails will most likely be deleted from the recipient’s inbox once expires.

Google is working on a design for the web version of its popular email service Gmail. Now a report in TechCrunch suggests that Gmail could soon allow users to send expiring mails, similar to what ProtonMail offers. Gmail’s expiring email will essentially become unreadable after some time. The mails will have a “confidential mode” lock icon barring recipients to forward their content, copy and paste, download or print them. An exact launch date for the feature and whether it will be available for non-Gmail users is unclear at this point.

“Working on an email service is hard as you have to be compatible with all sorts of email providers and email clients. But it doesn’t seem to be stopping Google as the company is now evolving beyond the simple POP3/IMAP/SMTP protocols,” the report reads. Gmail will let users configure expiration date for expiring mails such as a week, month, multiple years, and more. Additionally, the service could let senders an option to ask for recipient’s identity with a passcode sent via text message.

Gmail’s expiring emails will most likely be deleted from the recipient’s inbox once expires. It is unclear if the ‘confidential’ expiring mails will be end-to-end encrypted. As for recipients, they are expected to receive a link for expiring email which can be viewed by logging into their Gmail account again.

Google is said to add several new features such as Smart Reply, the option to press snooze button on emails, etc to the revamped version of Gmail. The search giant has itself confirmed that Gmail for web will be undergoing a major design, which includes a “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web.”

