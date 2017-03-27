Google working on a social photo editing app: Report

Google could be working on a new app that allows groups to edit photos together, then organise them. Google could be working on a new app that allows groups to edit photos together, then organise them.

Google is working on a new social app for photo sharing editing and sharing. The news comes from TechCrunch, which notes that the app allows groups to edit photos together, and then organise them.

The tech publication describes the app as “Path meets Snapchat-style filters and edits meets Google’s imaging smarts”. Path, once a quite popular app, primarily focused on a small group of friends to share photos. Google even tried to acquire the app, however, it was sold to Korean messaging giant Kakao in 2015.

Apple has recently announced a similar app called Clips, which lets users to quickly edit videos and add visual elements to them, similar to Snapchat. However, Google’s upcoming app will be slightly different. Google’s app has a social element to it which will allow users to collaborate and create groups to share and edit photos.

During Google I/O 2016, the company introduced two social apps, Allo and Duo. The former is a smart messaging app, while the latter is Google’s answer to FaceTime. However, Google hasn’t been able to generate much hype around its social apps. But the search giant isn’t ready to stop focusing on the social element.

In another report, from Engadget, a Google spokesperson told the tech blog that the new app is just an experiment. Unconfirmed sources told TechCrunch that the company might announce the app at the upcoming Google I/O in May. So, it’s not clear exactly when Google plans to release the app. It’s also possible that the app’s features may end up baked into Google Photos.

