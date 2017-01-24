Google Voice app for Android, iOS and web updated with new features

Google Voice’s inbox now has separate tabs for text messages, calls and voicemails. The update brings support for group and photo MMS. Google Voice’s inbox now has separate tabs for text messages, calls and voicemails. The update brings support for group and photo MMS.

Google has updated its Voice app on Android, iOS and web to make it more intuitive and organised. “It’s been several years since we’ve made significant updates to the Google Voice apps (and by several, we mean around five 😉), but today we’re bringing a fresh set of features to Google Voice with updates to our apps on Android, iOS and the web,” said Jan Jedrzejowicz, Product Manager, Google Voice, in a blogpost.

Google Voice’s inbox now has separate tabs for text messages, calls and voicemails. Accessing messages from a particular contact is easier as conversations stay in one continuous thread. The update brings support for group and photo MMS as well as in-notification replies. Google is also introducing voicemail transcription for Spanish. However, its accuracy will improve over time.

“If you currently use Hangouts for your Google Voice communication, there’s no need to change to the new apps, but you might want to try them out as we continue to bring new improvements,” said Jedrzejowicz. Google has started to roll out updates for its Voice app, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Google Voice helps users manage their voice communication better using their phone number. Users can use Google Voice to call, text and get voicemail on all their devices via a common, connected phone number. Google Voice app allows you to access transcripts of your voicemail as well as archive and search all SMS text messages.

