Google updates Android app to add offline search feature

Google has introduced a new offline search option on its Android app. The feature has been rolled out for areas where there’s patchy Internet. This isn’t exactly offline search, but Google now saves pending searches made during patchy or no Internet connection to provide results for them later when a user goes online again.

Google’s upgraded app saves search results as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode. “Now on the Google app for Android, even if your search fails, Google will deliver your results as soon as a connection is available—so you can keep searching with a single tap,” Shekhar Sharad, Product Manager.

You can queue up your searches on Google app to see results for them later when there’s stable connection. The app works behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver search results once completed. The feature doesn’t drain your device’s battery.

While searching for topics with no Internet connection, the Google app will show you an alert that says network connection isn’t available. It tells you the app will remember your search and notify when results are ready. You will have the option of either turning it on or off. It will again send you a notification when Internet connection is back and your search results are ready.

Google’s new feature is quite useful, especially for countries like India where there isn’t a stable connection available everywhere just yet. There’s still a larger population in the country which isn’t connected or relies on 2G network.

With the new Google app, users wouldn’t need to wait for the connection to back back to search for topics again. You can simply enter search topics even when you’re not connected to Internet and get results once you’re online.

