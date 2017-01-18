Google+ update to bring back Events, add new features

First up, Google+ will now hide lower quality comments on posts. First up, Google+ will now hide lower quality comments on posts.

Google Plus is being updated with new features, which are planned to roll out over the next couple of weeks. Also, Google will bring back Events for Google+ starting January 24. “With this latest round of updates, we believe the new Google+ is really your Google+— designed around your suggestions, requests and needs,” said Danielle Buckley, Product Manager, Google+ in a blogpost.

First up, Google+ will now hide lower quality comments on posts. However, users will still be able to see all comments on a post by tapping ‘View more comments.’ Events allows users to create and join events on the platform, but it isn’t available for G Suite yet, which is Google’s enterprise segment.

Google+ now shows less white space and more posts to make better use of screen size. You can zoom in to pictures on Google+ to look at them closely. “Photographers share big, beautiful images on Google+ every day, so we’ve also added zoom functionality to photos on Google+ web to let you get up close and personal with the images you’re interested in,” said Buckley.

Google+ was launched by the search giant as a competitor to other other social networking platforms like Facebook and Twitter. However, Google’s attempt never came close to Facebook in terms of popularity. Facebook has over a billion users worldwide, whereas Twitter is widely used for sharing news etc.

Google, on the other hand, is struggling to boost user engagement on its platform. Now, Google is killing its classic Google+ on the web, and replacing it with an updated one starting January 24. Introduction of updates based of users’ feedback is yet another step towards attracting more people on Google+.

