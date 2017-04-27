Google Trips gets new features, now manually add reservations

Google Trips on Android and iOS has now been updated with a host of new features , including the ability to manually add reservations. Google Trips on Android and iOS has now been updated with a host of new features , including the ability to manually add reservations.

Google Trips on Android and iOS has now been updated with a host of new features , including the ability to manually add reservations. Google Trips will let users share and keep track of their reservations in one place. Users can forward all reservations like hotel, flight and travel from their inbox in one go, by tapping the arrow button in Google Trips. Friends will get a mail with all the reservation details, and they can see the same in Trips app as well.

The next update helps with quickly updating last minute changes to add new details for flight, hotel, car, restaurant reservations and more; even when users don’t have an email confirmation. Users can tap on the ‘+’ button in the bottom right corner in the Reservations section to add information.

Up next, Google Trips will automatically organise all of user’s past and upcoming train and bus reservations in one place. The details will appear along with flight, hotel, car and restaurant reservations. Additionally, Trips has been updated to show eight most popular destinations for travelers.

Google Trips has an offline feature as well and according to it about 70 per cent people use Trips in offline mode. “Even with Wi-Fi available at hotels or local cafes, you can’t always count on a steady connection to get the information you need when you’re out and about, but Google Trips has you covered,” Emily Fifer and Stefan Frank, Product Managers at Google Trip. While not connected to a nearby Wi-Fi, Trips shows information such as nearby spots to see, hours and locations for attractions as well as places saved by a user.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 1:14 pm

