Google to roll out Instant Tethering feature for Play Services 10.2

Google will roll out a new feature called Instant Tethering for Play Services 10.2 version. It allows users to connect to other devices with the same Google Play account via Bluetooth, in case the Internet connection drops. According to Android Police, Instant Tethering will first roll out for Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Nougat 7.1.1. Instant Tethering option, when available, can be found in the Google menu of main system settings.

Instant Tethering lets users connect to another device associated with their Google account, when Internet connection drops on one of them. This helps users stay online at all times. “This makes the most sense with a tablet connecting to a phone, but it should theoretically work with any devices as long as one has a cellular connection,” the report points out.

Andreas Proschofsky, in a Google+ blogpost explained how the feature works. “Basically it works like that: If – say – your tablet has no data connection and you also have a phone connected to the same Google account, it can automatically offer to use the data connection of the phone – zero setup necessary, just a confirmation (well after the initial setup, obviously, you have to agree to use that feature),” Proschofsky said.

The feature is anticipated for devices running on Android Marshmallow as well. Phones like the Pixel XL will work as hotspot side, says the report. However, the feature is being tested right now, so it may not work for a lot of users right away. Google is expected to put restrictions on Instant Tethering based on your data plan, carrier etc.

