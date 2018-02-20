Google Tez will now allow for water, electricity, DTH and mobile bill payments

Google Tez app will now allow for bill payments in India using UPI. Here’s how it will work. Google Tez app will now allow for bill payments in India using UPI. Here’s how it will work.

Google’s Tez app, which is based on United Payments Interface (UPI), will now allow users to pay their water, electricity, DTH and mobile, broadband, landline and other utility bills. Google Tez will not apply any transaction charges for payment of these bills. Google says it is adding the option for payments for 80+ billers for private and public utility service providers across India.

Tez is Google’s Payments app and was launched in September 2017. In October 2017, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had revealed that Tez already managed to rope in 7.5 million users in India, who had made 30 million transactions in that period. The app currently has over 10 to 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now with Google Tez supporting bill utility payments, this will increase the possible use cases for the app. Google says the bills pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV, and will cover all states and major metros in India.

Here’s what to keep in mind about the bill payments feature on Google Tez app

Google Tez will allow users to link their utility account for bill payments, be it for gas, mobile or broadband or the electricity account. Users can just to Payments>New and the option for “Pay your Bills” will appear. Tapping on this will show a list of supported utility companies. The user can then tap on whichever company’s bill they need to pay. Tez will then ask the user to link account details with the app along with the bill amount. For example, if a user is paying the utility bill of broadband, they will need to account details for the same along with bill amount.

For recurring bill payments, Google Tez will also have the option of sending users a notification when their bill arrives. Users will be able to check whether they have paid a bill by simply tapping the biller’s name on their Tez home screen.

The Tez app will also give the option to view all past payments grouped by bill, as well as manage bills from multiple accounts. Google also says once users have linked their account, for most utility bills Tez will automatically fetch any available bills. Google is also offering scratch cards up to Rs 1000 for every new bill a user pays in the month of Februrary.

As Tez is built on UPI, it allows users to transfer money to even to those who are not on the app. Users can still pay them with their bank account number or UPI ID. Tez works with all 50+ UPI-enabled banks. Google is not charging for transactions done on Tez. Tez works on both Android and iOS, in English and Hindi. The Android version is also available in Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati.

