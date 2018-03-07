Google Tez app now supports chat feature: Here’s how to use

Google Tez app was introduced in September last year. Google Tez app was introduced in September last year.

Google Tez app now supports a chat option, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to the indianexpress.com The ‘Made for India’ digital payments app is built on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platform and allows for payments directly via bank accounts. Google Tez’s chat feature essentially lets users send and receive messages related to transactions. The feature has started rolling out for Google Tez users across India.

“We’ve added a feature to Tez that allows you to send simple messages back and forth to your contacts about the payments you make,” reads the company’s statement. Google Tez will take advantage of the user’s phone’s contacts list to enable transactions as well as chats. Google Tez bundles transaction history with individuals together for an easier reference.

With chats feature integration, the app could take on WhatsApp Payments, which is a UPI-based payments service, currently being tested among a small group of users. WhatsApp Payments has been integrated into the WhatsApp app for seamless peer-to-peer as well as direct bank transactions, though the feature is yet to roll out to all 200 million India users of the messaging app.

Google Tez will now allow for water, electricity, DTH and mobile bill payments

Google Tez app was introduced in September last year. In October 2017, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had revealed that Tez was being used by 7.5 million users in India, who had made 30 million transactions in that period. The app currently has over 10 to 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Google added support for paying water, electricity, DTH and mobile, broadband, landline and other utility bills last month to Tez. Users can choose from over 80 billers for private and public utility service providers across India to pay their bills. The bills pay feature includes major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV, and covers all states and major metros in India.

