Google testing auto-play videos in Image search results

Google is experimenting with a new ad format for mobile that plays short videos in company’s Image search section. The feature was first spotted by GoogleSystem blog, which said the videos mostly appear while searching for fashion-related queries. It is unclear whether the videos are ads.

The site notes these videos appear on top of Image search queries such as ‘men jackets’ and ‘winter outfits’. The videos that popped up were those from YouTube channels New Look and River Island. These mute videos play in a loop and there’s no way you can stop or hide them.

It looks like Google is only testing the new ad format, which is not available for all users as of now. However, these auto-play videos appearing in search queries has its downside. For starters, it uses up extra bandwidth, something that might not please most people. Plus, it might not be a pleasant experience for users who’re simply looking to search for pictures, but getting multiple videos that play on loop at the top of search results instead.

Businesses, on the other hand, could benefit from this by getting more people to click on their videos. Auto play videos make it easier to connect with people and serve as a click-bait, since they only give a glimpse of longish videos leaving users to want more.

Social media platforms are pushing videos as the next big thing. Networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are experimenting with options that gives videos preference on their platform.

Facebook recently rolled out Live 360 degree videos, a format that combines Live videos and 360 degree videos. Twitter now supports live 360-degree video streaming on Periscope. Also, Facebook-owned Instagram has started to roll out its live-streaming feature to iOS and Android smartphone users.

