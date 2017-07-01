Google testing data saving app Triangle in Philippines

Triangle app lets users see their current data usage, block unwanted usage with the help of ‘Data Saver’ option, and check prepaid balance. Triangle app lets users see their current data usage, block unwanted usage with the help of ‘Data Saver’ option, and check prepaid balance.

Google is testing a new app called Triangle in Philippines, which lets users manage mobile data on their smartphones. The app allows users to restrict data usage of apps ranging from 10 minutes, 30 minutes to ‘Always,’ view data balance, and even block apps from using mobile data. There’s no word on whether Google will roll out Triangle app for everyone globally.

A Google representative, in a statement to TechCrunch said, “We’re currently doing tests in the Philippines on ways to help users better manage their mobile data. We have nothing further to announce at this time.”

Google is also giving away 100GB of data as well as rewards from apps to Smart and Globe prepaid users in Philippines. Free 100GB data is part of welcome offer, and will be given out to users who complete registration. Triangle app lets users see their current data usage, block unwanted usage with the help of ‘Data Saver’ option, and check prepaid balance.

“Triangle provides a quick and easy way to check your data balance and understand what apps are having the most impact on your usage,” reads Play Store page for Triangle.

This is not the first time that Google has rolled out features to manage data efficiently. Data Saver for Chrome helps in reducing the amount of data Chrome uses to load webpages faster. Users can also see how much data they have saved. Data Saver is automatically turned on, but doesn’t work if users are on secure pages. Google’s Data Saver in Chrome works for Video as well.

