Google sends SMS invitations to two-step verification users to shift to prompts

Google introduced phone prompts for 2-step verification (2-SV) last year, and it makes easier for users to log into their Gmail accounts. Phone prompts essentially eliminates the need to enter an SMS code, and uses a more simplified process to keep users’ accounts safe.

Starting next week, the search giant will start sending out invitations to users to try Google prompts when they sign-in. “In addition to offering 2-SV over an encrypted connection, Google prompt also allows users to block unauthorized access to their account with real-time security information about the login attempt,” read a Google Blog post.

The invitations will give a preview of Google’s prompt sign-in, and users can choose whether to enable it or not. Follow-up notifications will be sent in another six months. “Overall, this is being done because SMS text message verifications and one-time codes are more susceptible to phishing attempts by attackers,” the post added.

Google is sending out SMS invitations only to those who’ve already opted for 2-step verification process. To use Google prompt, iOS users will need to install the Google Search app on their smartphone. Google prompts asks users if they’re trying to sign-in and displays two options – No, it’s not me and Yes. It also shows device being used, its location as well as time.

Several social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram recently added 2-step verification process. While it reduces the risk of hacking, the process is a bit tedious as users need to enter the security code sent on their phone, each time they want to log in to their account. In the future, we could see Instagram and WhatsApp resort to more simpler methods for logging in as well.

