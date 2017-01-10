Google rolls out ‘Show installed apps’ toggle in Play Store

Google has been quite active in bringing about changes to Play Store. Earlier, it was testing the ‘Show installed apps’ switch. Google has been quite active in bringing about changes to Play Store. Earlier, it was testing the ‘Show installed apps’ switch.

Google has added a new toggle in its ‘Top Charts’ tab of Play Store that will let users to eliminate apps they already have on their device. The search giant also revamped the layout of ‘Top Charts’ section, including top free apps and top paid apps lists. The new ‘Show installed apps’ toggle can be seen right above the apps list in each of the Top Charts section.

You can switch on the toggle for Google to show apps that you already have on your device, in search results. However, if you keep the toggle off, Google will not show apps that you already have. Though a minor update, the feature will save users time while searching for new apps on the Play Store. It has been rolled out for all users.

Google has been quite active in bringing about changes to Play Store. The company, in November, rolled out design update for 'Top Charts' apps list that numbers apps based on the ranking. The design also removed space between cards. Google was testing the 'Show installed apps' switch earlier but it was not rolled out for all users.

Google had earlier announced it is looking to sharpen Play Store recommendations with artificial intelligence and expand support for various payment platforms, among other initiatives. The service recently rolled out Netbanking as a payment method in India. Plus, Google Play carrier billing has now gone live for Vodafone (postpaid) and Airtel users in India. Apart from direct carrier billing option and Netbanking option; you can pay using debit/credit cards, and Play Store gift cards as a payment method in India.

