Google removes ‘View Image’ button from photos after copyright deal with Getty

Google has removed the ‘View Image’ button from Image search, in a bid to discourage people from saving and using copyrighted images. The button used to show up upon clicking on a picture, to open the image alone. Additionally, the ‘Search by Image’ button has also been removed from Google Images.

Google says having a single button for taking people directly to the information they need will be beneficial for users as well as web publishers and copyright holders. Clicking the ‘Visit’ button on an image, will now take users to the website which has the image. People will have to scroll through the page to find the image they’re looking for. This makes saving photos the user needs even harder. Notably, some websites disable the ability to right-click, further making it difficult for users to get photos.

“Today we’re launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they’re on,” reads a tweet by Google SearchLiaison.

The move follows Google’s last week’s deal with Getty Images that now lets the search giant to display US-based stock photo agency’s content within its various products and services. The company also confirmed the latest changes have been made keeping in view its settlement with Getty Images.

Today we’re launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they’re on. pic.twitter.com/n76KUj4ioD — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

“For those asking, yes, these changes came about in part due to our settlement with Getty Images this week. They are designed to strike a balance between serving user needs and publisher concerns, both stakeholders we value,” the company said in another tweet. Notably, the reverse image search can still be used from the search bar of Google Images.

