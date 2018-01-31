Google removed over 7,00,000 bad apps, 1,00,000 developers from Play Store in 2017

Google used machine learning to detect abuse such as impersonation and inappropriate content or malware. Google used machine learning to detect abuse such as impersonation and inappropriate content or malware.

Google removed more than 7,00,000 apps that violated the Google Play policies and 1,00,000 bad developers from the Play Store in 2017, according to an official blog post from the company. Google revealed that this number was nearly 70 per cent more than the apps it had taken down in the year 2016. Google used machine learning to detect abuse such as impersonation and inappropriate content or malware in apps on the play Store..

“Not only did we remove more bad apps, we were able to identify and take action against them earlier. In fact, 99% of apps with abusive contents were identified and rejected before anyone could install them,” Andrew Ahn, Product Manager, Google Play wrote in the blog post.

According to the posts, copycats or apps impersonating famous apps were the most common violations on the store. The apps are put up on the Play Store by using methods such as confusing unicode characters or hiding such apps in a different locale. In 2017, Google claims to have taken down over a quarter of a million of apps, which were impersonating well known or more famous apps.

Apps that contain inappropriate content such as pornography, extreme violence, hate, and illegal activities were also deleted by the company. Google removed tens and thousands of apps with inappropriate content in 2017. The search giant said it used improved methods, powered by machine learning, to detect such apps. It points out that the new machine learning models can quickly look through the “massive amounts of incoming app submissions” and then flag potential violations. This can help human reviewers in detecting apps with inappropriate content.

Finally, the Potentially Harmful Applications (PHAs), malware that act as trojans to conduct SMS fraud, etc, were taken down as well. Google said such apps are extremely difficult to detect as they are made to look quite legitimate by malicious developers. Google Play Protect was launch in 2017 as well, which has helped to reduce installation of such harmful apps by over 50 per cent claims the company.

