Google Posts is here for India, will show content from verified users and brands

Google Posts is now live in India and the feature allows verified users like celebrities, brands to post content directly on the search engine. Google Posts is now live in India and the feature allows verified users like celebrities, brands to post content directly on the search engine.

Google Posts is now live in India and the feature allows verified users like celebrities, well-known authors, etc to post content directly on the search engine. The Google Posts format shows content, which could be images, videos or even GIFs from these verified profiles on top of search results. This is not just limited to profiles of users, but also for results around a film or a sports tournament. For instance, Google’s press statement says when users “search for queries like Indian Super League or Tiger Zinda Hai, they will see verified updates directly from the source.”

Results from the Indian Super League will appear in the collection of cards in the search result, which is the Knowledge Panel. Google says content from their favourite shows, brands, organisations, which could includes tweets, links, etc will show in these search queries. The press statement points out, “Tarla Dalal to Bigg Boss, and from Shraddha Kapoor to Chetan Bhagat, your favourite celebrities, shows and movies is simply a Search query away. Just do a search, and find updates from your favorite celebrities, brands and organizations.”

The company says this “enhanced format allows searchers to hear directly from the primary source” which in this case would be the organisation or celebrity themselves. For news publishers this might not necessarily come as good news, because it will mean that they will now have to fight further for the top space on the search results box, and thus compete for traffic.

Google says once a user or brand has been verified, they can start posting immediately. The instructions page for Google Posts explains, “Posting is currently open in some categories in some countries. If you see the link under your Knowledge Panel, you’re in. If you don’t, please be patient as we expand.” So clearly Google will be adding more celebrities, brands, etc to its list and this is a feature that will be expanded to other markets.

Google Posts also lets these brands, celebrities schedule posts, and will give them updates on how many people have interacted with the content. In order to get verified, the user will have to do a Google search for the name they want to claim. They have to then click on the little text asking if they manage the online presence under the Knowledge Panel, and follow the instructions. For celebrities, this could be done by their brand managers, publicists, etc.

We’re already seeing updates in the Google Post option for results from Tiger Zinda Hai, which is listed under the Knowledge Graph section on desktop. In mobile search results, these posts are right on top in some instances.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd