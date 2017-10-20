Google Play subscription fees cut to 15 per cent, same as Apple’s

Google introduced several other changes as well, for the Play Store. Google introduced several other changes as well, for the Play Store.

Google has lowered mobile subscriptions for app developers from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. The transaction fees is for subscribers that are retained after 12 paid months. The new prices will be live from January 1 2018. The search giant will take 30 per cent cut on mobile subscriptions transactions, which is the same as Apple.

Additionally, Google is making Android Instant apps available on Play Store with a new ‘Try it Now’ button that will let people experience the app before downloading it. Presently, the feature is limited to a few apps including New York Times Crossword, BuzzFeed, etc. Google is currently hosting its annual global Playtime series with events in Berlin and San Francisco.

“We’re also excited to integrate Android Instant Apps with a ‘Try it Now’ button on store listings. With a single tap, people can jump right into the app experience without installing,” Vineet Buch, Director of Product Management, Google Play Apps and Games said in a blog post.

Google first introduced Instant Apps as its annual I/O conference last year. It essentially lets users experience apps, without installing them on their devices. When people click on a link, Google Play fetches only the ‘part’ of the app that is needed at the moment and starts playing link in the app. So the user is not required to download the app, and gets an “app-like” experience.

Google introduced several other changes as well, for the Play Store. For starters, the ‘Editors’ Choice’ tab has been revamped to show high quality curated apps and games. The redesigned tab is now live in 17 countries. Home for games now shows trailers as well as screenshots of gameplay. Further, Google will add two new tabs – ‘New’ for upcoming and trending games as well as ‘Premium’ for paid games.

“The Google Play Console offers tools which help you and your team members at every step of an app’s lifecycle. Use the Play Console to improve app quality, manage releases with confidence, and increase business performance,” added Buch.

