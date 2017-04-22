Google Play Store ‘My apps’ revamp adds Updates tab, makes sorting easier

Google Play Store has been updated to revamp ‘My apps & games’ section, which is now more organised. Google Play Store has been updated to revamp ‘My apps & games’ section, which is now more organised.

In the Play Store, Android users will now see their apps sorted in categories such as Updates, Installed, Library and Beta. People who've not signed-up for beta program for any of the apps will not see 'Beta' tab.

The new categories now show more relevant information upfront such as size of update and an estimated timeline of when the app was last used. The most notable change is the ability to sort installed on the basis of Alphabetical order, Last updated, Last used or Size. Further, the format has been changed to make lists look visually appealing and spaced out.

Updates tab in ‘My apps & games’ has a list of all apps on smartphone with update size for each mentioned right below their names. Users can choose to update all apps together via ‘Update All’ option on top or individually by clicking on ‘Update’ button besides each app. There’s a ‘Recently updated’ list as well as users scroll down in ‘Updates’ tab.

Up next is ‘Installed’ tab, apps in which can now be sorted by alphabetical order, last updated, last used or size. The change is significant given it makes it easier for users to decide if they want to uninstall apps they’ve not used in a long time. Along with individual app sizes, more relevant information like when it was last used (minutes, hours, day etc) shows up as well.

Library suggest users to install apps that are associated with their account, but not installed on smartphone. For example, users might use same account to log in to multiple smartphones and download different apps on them. However, it is likely they would want to download all apps on all of their devices. Library tab prompts users to download apps synced to their Google account, most of which appear to have been used at least once by the user either in the past or on another device.

Google has removed ‘Subscriptions’ tab as well. The update makes it easier for users to spot relevant information in a glance. Additionally, apps can now be immediately launched by clicking on ‘Open’ option along side individual apps. Previously, users had to open apps by first viewing their Play Store listing page and then clicking on ‘Open’ button.

