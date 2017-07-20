Google Play Protect will scan Android apps in Play Store for malware

Google Play Protect scans apps for malware before and after users install them on their device. Google Play Protect scans apps for malware before and after users install them on their device.

Google is rolling out the Play Protect home screen for all Android devices running Google Mobile Services 11 or later. Google Play Protect scans apps for malware before and after users install them on their device. The Play Protect is automatically enabled on users' devices, and there's a new security badge icon that represents Play Protect.

“Google Play Protect continuously works to keep your device, data and apps safe. It actively scans your device and is constantly improving to make sure that you have the latest in mobile security. Your device is automatically scanned around the clock to give you peace of mind,” read Google Play Protect site.

Google Play Protect lets users easily find their devices via ‘Find My Device’ feature. People can sign in to their Google account remotely, or call it directly from browser. The Play Protect also allows for locking a device remotely or lets users display a message on the lock screen.

Google says all Android apps in the Play Store, as well as app developers are vetted properly and approved. The Play Protect also comes with ‘Safe Browsing’ feature for Chrome that warns users if they’re visiting a suspicious or malware-infected website.

Google Play Protect comes weeks after malware including Judy and Xavier were found in Android apps on Google Play Store. Judy, which was found on at least 41 apps, is said to affect between 8.5 million to 36.5 million users, according to Check Point Research Team. Xavier, on the other hand, was more widespread and the malware was discovered in more than 800 applications on Google Play Store.

Google Play Protect card in Play Store has started to roll out, and will be available to all users eventually. This will remind users that the Play Protect is constantly scanning apps in the Play Store. Google Play Protect is likely to help reduce downloads of Android apps that aren’t safe as well as protect users’ devices from malware.

