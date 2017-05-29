Google Play Music offers four months of free subscription service: Report

Google Play Music service will offer four months free subscription service to users who join this now. Google Play Music service will offer four months free subscription service to users who join this now.

Google Play Music service is currently offering the first four months free for new subscribers, according to reports. However, it looks like the four month free trial is currently available only to users based in the US. Google Play Music’s subscription service is available in India, but only the first 14 days are being offered as free for users.

According to a report on Android Authority, while the subscription costs $9.99 for US users, currently there is promotional code on offer from Google, which is giving four months of subscription free to new users. In India, Google Play Music subscription starts at Rs 89 per month. Google will also let users, who get the four month free subscription scan up to 50,000 songs from their music library and add to the Play Music library.

When we tried using the promo code URL in India, it gave an error saying code not recognised. As Android Authority’s post also notes, Google has so far been offering only three months or 90 days free service for users, and points out this could be a limited offer.

Google has not officially given a date as to when this offer might end, so for those who want four months of free service, this is a good time to sign up.

Google Play Music lets users listen to over 35 million songs on demand, has the option of ad-free radio with unlimited skips. It will also let users create their own playlists, and download music on the app so they can listen to their favourite songs even when they are offline.

