Google Photos to get Shared libraries, Suggested Sharing, and Photo Books

Google has announced three major updates for its Photos app, which now has over 500 million monthly users. Suggested Sharing, Shared Library and Photo Books features were unveiled at the company’s annual developers conference Google I/O in Mountain View, California. Additionally, Google Lens is coming to Photos as well.

Suggested Sharing in Google Photos uses machine learning technology to remind users to share photos with their contacts. Using facial recognition, the feature will automatically identify who from user’s Google Contacts is in photos and suggest to share pictures with them.

“Just tap send, and your friends and family will see all your photos, and get a reminder to add theirs too,” said Anil Sabharwal, Vice president, Google Photos in a blog post. Further, Google Photos will get a new Sharing tab, which will let users access all sharing-related information in the app. The feature will roll out for Android, iOS and web in the coming weeks.

Up next is Shared Libraries that makes it easier to automatically share relevant photos with friends and family. Users can send as well as receive specific photos with one other person or give them access to full photo library. When other users share library with users, they can automatically save photos they want. It will be available on Android, iOS and web in the coming weeks.

Coming to Photo Books, Google will now enable users to print photo albums. Google Photos will suggest the best shots from the set of pictures users select for a Photo Book. Next, users can place their order get a 20-page softcover book starting at $9.99 or a hardcover book for $19.99. Photo Books is available in the US for now. It will roll out for other countries as well eventually.

Finally, Google will integrate Lens in to Google Photos. It will use machine learning to identify pictures a user is looking at to tell them more about it. For example, users can ask questions related to a picture they took at say India Gate in Delhi. For screenshots with phone numbers or addresses, users will be able to directly call or get Google Maps directions respectively via Lens.

