Google Photos rolls out themed movies for Valentine’s Day: Here’s how to use

Google Photos has rolled out a new feature ahead of Valentine’s Day that lets users share themed movies with thier friends. Google Photos users can bring together photos of a person or an event to edit them together and set music to it. The themed movies can be created on the Google Photos app or on the web. Google Photos is offering themes like “They Grow Up So Fast”, “Meow Movie”, and more for these movies.

“In time for Valentine’s Day this year, Google has launched a new feature on Google Photos to help you make it more special. Get creative and share your memories using themed movies, and share them with your loved ones, not just this Valentine’s Day but all year long,” said Julia Winn, Product Manager in a Google Photos blog post.

To start making a themed movie, open Google Photos app, tap on the Assistant tab, and click Movie. The link can be opened on desktop as well. Next choose theme and the people (or pets) who you’d want to be a part of your movie. Google Photos uses machine learning to select the best moments based on a user’s choices. Finally, it adds a suitable soundtrack, and produces the custom movie. Users can edit these movies with movie editor in the iOS or Android app.

Google Photos shared libraries allows people to automatically send and receive photos with friends and family. To automatically share photos, tap on the menu bar in the top left, then click on “Add partner account.” Google Photos gives users an option of sharing their whole photo library with someone or photos of specific people, or from certain dates.

