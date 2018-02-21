Google Pay app announced, combines Google Wallet and Android Pay

Google Pay is now rolling out for users, and it will replace the Android Pay app and includes features from the Google wallet. Google Pay is now rolling out for users, and it will replace the Android Pay app and includes features from the Google wallet.

Google Pay is now rolling out for users and it will replace the Android Pay app, and will include features from the Google wallet. Essentially Google is bringing payments, passes, payment methods all under one app, which is now called Google Pay. The app will be supported on all non-rooted Android devices with KitKat 4.4 and above.

According to a Google blogpost, Google Pay will be the one app for “purchases, passes, and payment methods.” The post also adds the current roll out is just one part what the company has planned. It looks like Google Pay will be extended to all Google products, which goes beyond Android. This could include the Chrome browser, Google Assistant, etc. Google also says it will try and provide users with a consistent checkout experience using the cards saved to their Google Account. Google Pay as an option will also appear on sites, in apps, etc.

The Google Pay App will have a Home Tab where users will be able to see all the information they need. This will include recent purchases, the option to find nearby stores, access to rewards, etc. The Cards tab will be where information for credit, debit cards, loyalty programs, offers, and even gift cards will be stored.

Google says the app can also be used in transit in cities such as Kiev, London, and Portland and there will be one more addition to this. For those who have been using Android Pay, the app will still have their bank’s perks and protections and extra security.

Similar to Apple, Samsung Pay, Google Pay can be used to make contactless transactions at stores that accept this service and a user’s card number is not shared when the transaction is done. Just like Samsung or Apple Pay, users can add card from a participating bank to Google Pay and then make payments where the service is accepted. Google Pay will also get another feature in the coming months. Those living in US, UK will be able to use it to send and request money. For now, the Google Wallet app will be called Google Pay Send and will come under the same branding.

