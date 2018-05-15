Google One is revamped Google Drive for paid consumers with lower prices

Google One will offer cloud storage from Google at lower prices. Google One will offer cloud storage from Google at lower prices.

Google is revamping its cloud storage for paid customers and introducing Google One, which will offer more storage at lower prices. Google One will pose a challenger to Apple’s iCloud storage with the new pricing. However, the company is making Google One available on a limited basis for now, starting with the US.

According to the Google One page, anyone with a paid Google Drive storage plan will automatically be upgraded to the new Google One storage over the coming months. Users will get an email with confirmation when they are moved to the new Google One storage, over Drive.

Currently Google Drive offers 15GB free storage for customers, but it has paid plans as well with 100GB and higher data. Based on the announcement, Google One plans will will start at 100GB for $1.99, 200GB for $2.99, and 2TB for $9.99 per month. The price for the plans with more than 2TB will remain the same, while existing 1TB Drive plans will be upgraded to 2TB at no extra cost, adds the company. Currently, the 2TB plans costs $19.99, and in India it is priced at Rs 1300 per month. Google has not confirmed the India specific prices for the new plans.

The idea with Google One is to provide a “simple plan for expanded storage that includes extra benefits,” says the company. The new Google One addition will not impact G Suite business customers. Google One will have plans from 100GB to 30TB for users. It will also give “one-tap access to experts” from the company who can help with consumer products and services. Google is also giving extras from other company products, like credits on Google Play or deals on select hotels found in Google Search as part of its One cloud storage. Google says they will add more benefits over time.

The other advantage with Google One will be that users can add up to five family members to their plan and simplify storage under one bill. Everyone will still get their own private storage space on this family storage, even if the bill is common. Google has said it will notify when other countries are eligible for the One cloud storage.

