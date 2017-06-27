Google officially kills Gchat, replaces with Hangouts

Google has shut down its messaging service Google Talk (commonly referred to as Gchat) and replaced with Hangouts. Google has shut down its messaging service Google Talk (commonly referred to as Gchat) and replaced with Hangouts.

For long, Google has been encouraging users to replace Google Talk with Hangouts. Now, Google Talk (or Gchat) is officially dead.

Google Talk was announced in 2005 to provide an instant messaging service between Gmail users, and eight years later, Google launched Hangouts. Google has been pushing Hangouts in favor of Google Talk, since 2013. However, the company continued to offer users an option to use Google Talk. So now the Google Talk app will not work, nor it will be available to download from the Play Store. Whether you like it or not, Google Talk will automatically be transitioned to Hangouts.

In a blog post in March, Google said: “Hangouts offers advanced improvements over Google Talk such as group video calling and integration with other Google products. With the introduction of Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat, which add further improvements in meetings and team collaboration, it is now time to say goodbye to Google Talk”.

Not much has changed, since Google Hangouts provides a “similar experience” as Google Talk did. Over the past few months, Google has improved Hangouts a lot. For instance, it does support group video calling and is tightly integrated into Google ecosystem. In March, Google announced that it would split Hangouts into two products: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat. Hangouts Meet would focus on video conferences, while Hangouts Chat would be focused on instant messaging.

