Google’s new ‘Just a Line’ AR app lets you doodle in the air

Google has released a new experimental app called “Just a Line” that lets you doodle in augmented reality using your smartphone. It’s a simple app where you do not need a dedicated hardware to use the app. The app currently works on all ARCore supported smartphones including Googe Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL, OnePlus 5, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Asus ZenFore AR, LG V30 and V30+. The app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play store.

The idea behind the Just a Line app is straightforward and precise: let users explore the world of augmented reality like never before. Simply fire up the app on the smartphone, point your device’s camera at something, and start doodling on the screen. The end result will look something like those filters you often see on Snapchat or Instagram stories.

Just check out the video below for a demonstration of the app

The app comes from Google’s creative unit and perhaps why it has been called an “AR Experiment”. The Just a Line app is loosely based on Google’s Tilt Brush app that lets you paint in 3D using a virtual reality headset. Tilt Brush is currently available for HTC’s Vive and Facebook’s Oculus headset.

For those who’re not aware, ARCore is Google’s AR platform that lets developer create unique augmented reality experiences and apps. Google’s ARCore is the company’s answer to Apple’s ARkit, a similar mobile-based AR platform allowing developers to easily create apps.

