Google, MIT create software to automatically retouch photos in real-time

Google, along with researchers from MIT ( Massachusetts Institute of Technology), has created a new algorithm process that can automatically retouch images “in the style of a professional photographer” in real-time. The system uses machine learning technology to process photos, which means it performs tasks by assessing training data.

In this case, researchers trained its neural networks on a data set of 5,000 images created by MIT professor of electrical engineering and computer science Frédo Durand’s group and Adobe Systems. Each of these pictures were retouched by five different photographers, said Larry Hardesty of MIT News Office, in a blog post.

According to the post, Google’s new software is small, efficient and can run on a cellphone without causing lags. Another unique feature of the system is it’s super-fast. Google claims it retouches photos in real-time so quickly that people can see the final version of a shot while they’re still framing it.

“In tests involving a new Google algorithm for producing high-dynamic-range images, which capture subtleties of color lost in standard digital images, the new system produced results that were visually indistinguishable from those of the algorithm in about one-tenth the time — again, fast enough for real-time display,” the post read.

Machine learning has previously been used to enhance photos as well, but to make the system faster and lighter for smartphones are the biggest challenges faced by researchers. For instance, Prisma relies neural networks and artificial intelligence in order to turn photos into works of art, following the styles of Van Gogh, Picasso, Levitan. However, the problem with the app was that filters would take too much time to load.

Google’s software aims to take care of these hurdles by treating the output as a set of simple formulae, instead of images. Simply put, the system starts with modifying colours of individual pixels, rather than the entire image at once. Next, it fixes the colour intensity of photos by dividing them into three-dimensional grid, 16 by 16 by 8.

“Google heard about the work I’d done on the transform recipe,” said Michaël Gharbi, an MIT graduate student in electrical engineering and computer science and first author on both papers. “They themselves did a follow-up on that, so we met and merged the two approaches. The idea was to do everything we were doing before but, instead of having to process everything on the cloud, to learn it. And the first goal of learning it was to speed it up,” he added.

