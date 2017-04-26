Google Maps will now let you save your parking location

Google Maps will let users save their parking location, browse through places they’ve saved as well as stay connected with family and friends. Google Maps will let users save their parking location, browse through places they’ve saved as well as stay connected with family and friends.

Google Maps just got an important update for Android and iOS, where the service will make sure you remember where you parked your car. Google announced the new update and feature on its official blog. Google Maps will let users save their parking location, browse through places they’ve saved as well as stay connected with family and friends.

Google Maps, with its new feature, will offer pretty much the same experience to Android and iOS users. For Android users, the ‘Save your parking’ option appears when clicked on the blue dot. Next, users can add their parking location to the map.

Locating where users parked their car is easy as a label on the map itself will identify the same. Tapping on the label will reveal will pop up other things as well like user’s parking card, where they can add additional details about their parking spot. For example, users can make note of their parking level and spot, amount of time left before the meter expires and set a reminder for the same etc. It lets users save an image of parking spot and send parking location to friends as well.

In Google Maps for iOS, users can click on the blue dot to add their parking location. They can do things like share their parking location with friends and view pictures of their parking area. There’s also a automatic parking detection features in Google Maps for iOS. The app will automatically detect and add location of user’s parking spot once they exit their vehicle, if they’re connected to USB audio or Bluetooth.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 1:09 pm

