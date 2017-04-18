Google Maps updated to offer turn-by-turn navigation on iOS lock screen

Google Maps app on iOS has been updated to offer turn-by-turn navigation to iPhone and iPad users. Google Maps app on iOS has been updated to offer turn-by-turn navigation to iPhone and iPad users.

Google Maps version 4.30.0 is now available for download from App Store. Additionally, Google Maps now allow users to send their current location to contacts via iMessage. The update brings bug fixes as well.

Apple already offers lock screen navigation via Apple Maps app. Now Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation on iOS lock screen is available for users as well. To use the feature, swipe right on the screen and add the new ‘Directions’ widget from the ‘Add Widgets’ list.

To start using, set a start point and destination in Google Maps main app. Next, users will see turn-by-turn directions via ‘Directions’ widget on the iOS lock screen. Scrolling through directions is easy via up and down arrows on iOS lock screen.

Google Maps now allow users to send their current location to contacts via iMessage.

Up next, the Google Maps location sharing feature for iMessage is similar to Apple’s ‘Send My Current Location’ feature. Users can enable the app from Messages App Store, after which they’ll be able to send their Google Maps location to contacts without leaving iMessage app.

iMessage users can share their current location directly by opening a contact in iMessage app and then tapping on ‘i’ icon on top right. Now, just click on ‘Send My Current Location’. Apple also gives its users an option to share their location via iMessage.

Google Maps for iOS was earlier updated to add real-time crowd status. The feature allows users to see how crowded a place is in real-time, making it easier to decide the best time to visit that place. The app also shows the average time people spend at a place.

