Google Maps to get ‘Two-wheeler mode’ in India: Here’s how the feature will work

Google Maps ‘Two-wheeler’ mode essentially tells people the fastest, most efficient route to a destination while on a two-wheeler or motorcycle. Google Maps ‘Two-wheeler’ mode essentially tells people the fastest, most efficient route to a destination while on a two-wheeler or motorcycle.

Google has rolled out a new ‘two-wheeler mode’ in Maps, the company announced in its Google for India at New Delhi on December 5. The mode will be visible along side car, train, and walking options. Android Police first reported about the feature, which was visible for an Indian user in version 9.67.1 of Maps. India is one of the first countries to get ‘two-wheeler mode’ in Google Maps. The new feature essentially tells people the fastest, most efficient route to a destination while on a two-wheeler or motorcycle.

The estimated time of arrival (ETA) shown in ‘two-wheeler mode’ might just be slightly less than that for car. The feature will reportedly show parking status at the destination as well, along with road closures on the way.

Google Maps launching ‘motorcycle mode’ for India makes a lot of sense, as a lot more people use motorcycle for daily commute. Plus not all streets in India are wide enough to fit in bigger vehicles like car. Google Maps director Martha Welsh made an official announcement at Google for India event. It is unclear if ‘motorcycle mode’ feature for Maps will be available for users in other markets as well.

Google has been fairly active in rolling out India-centric features for Maps. A new home screen for the app on Android, which loads faster, was unveiled May. It adds shortcuts on the home screen of the app that will instantly let users see directions cards, satellite imagery of a place as well as real-time information about traffic.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd