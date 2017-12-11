Google Maps to get real-time updates for transit mode soon: Report

Google Maps in India already shows metro schedule for cities like New Delhi. However, Maps could soon have a real-time transit feature. Google Maps in India already shows metro schedule for cities like New Delhi. However, Maps could soon have a real-time transit feature.

Google Maps could get a useful new feature for the transit option, which will include real-time updates and notifications during the journey. A report in TechCrunch says Google will launch this feature soon and they were able to see it on their version of Google Maps. The website has also attached a screenshot of how these real-time transit updates will work.

For starters, Google will show alerts, notifications about the trip just like it does when one is using the app in driving mode. Google will have live guidance, and a user will be able to start and end this transit journey. According to TechCrunch, Google Maps will even remind users when to get off the bus or train as well. This particular feature will be really useful, especially for travelers abroad who might not be so familiar with the transit system of a newer city.

The report also points out Google Maps will show notifications for the transit journey on the Android lock screen, just like it does while driving, which is another useful feature. Transit feature in Google Maps relies on public transport system and in most prominent cities like New York, London, etc, this is a life saver, when it comes to giving daily directions. Google’s Transit feature also includes updates about schedules, delays, etc for trips on metros and public buses in the city.

Google plans to make this much more interactive for users with the newer features. Where the Indian market is concerned, Google Maps has started including real-time updates and bus schedules in Kolkata, but the feature is yet to roll out to other cities in India. Google Maps also includes a two-wheeler mode now, which was announced at the company’s recent ‘Google for India’ event. Google Maps is already showing data for Delhi Metro in the city and has added schedules for Mumbai Locals as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd