Google Maps now gives you best time of day to travel

Google has quietly rolled out a feature in its Maps for Android users where they can see a graph on the best time to travel. Reportedly available in the US and Britain at the moment, the new travel time graph — among with a common direction route — has bars for half an hour before, and a few hours after the current time.

There’s also a dotted line just above the bars with a time indicated, Android Police reported on Saturday. This helps users not only how to get somewhere or how long the trip should take but when is the best time to leave (highlighted in either green, yellow, or red to indicate current traffic conditions).

“The new feature is only available for Maps users on Android, and it pops up when you input directions,” The Verge reported. “Along with showing you the usual estimated time and distance, a new bar graph will also show an estimate of both how long it would have taken a half hour earlier and how long it will take in the next few hours,” the report added.

Google recently rolled out a new home screen on Maps for Android, specifically designed for users in India. The new home screen loads fast so that millions of people across the country who come online can discover and share great places, even during patchy internet connections.

Now, when users open Google Maps app, they will instantly see a directions card with different modes of transportation. If users like to access a certain route while on the go without using data, they can save the route to be used offline. After users update to the latest version of Google Maps, they will see newly added shortcuts on the home screen that will help them explore the app in just a few quick taps.

