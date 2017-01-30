Google Maps for iOS adds real-time updates; Android app gets Amenity photos tab

Google Maps for iOS version 4.27.0 brings several other changes as well including quick access to clipboard and bug fixes. Google Maps for iOS version 4.27.0 brings several other changes as well including quick access to clipboard and bug fixes.

Google Maps for iOS has been updated to add real-time crowd status. The version 4.27.0 brings several other changes as well including quick access to clipboard and bug fixes. Users will now be able to see how crowded a place is in real-time, which makes it easier to decide the best time to visit that place. The app will also show the average time people spend at a place.

The feature called Popular Times, is already available for Google Maps on web and was introduced for Android in November. Another minor change for iOS is the ability to quickly access addresses in clipboard while searching for a location.

The Popular Times feature is pretty useful as it saves user’s time. For example, you can check what the crowd is like in a particular grocery store before going in to shop to avoid long lines, crowd etc. You can do the same for a cafe, gym, restaurant and other business locations on Google Maps. The feature is based on crowd-sourcing and represents crowd on an hour-by-hour basis in the form of a graph. The app will show a pink-coloured ‘LIVE’ badge with descriptions such as ‘not too busy’ or ‘a little busy’ by its side.

Google Maps has rolled out an update for its Android app as well that brings features such as a new dedicated Amenity photos tab and the ability to see how many reviews and photos other users have added. The Amenity photos tab basically allows users to upload pictures of amenities present at a lodging place they’ve visited for others to see. For example, you can upload pictures of swimming pool, restaurant, gym etc on the app while you’re visiting a hotel.

