Google launches Areo, a food delivery and home services app for India

Google has quietly launched Areo, a new food delivery and home services app in India. The app is available for download on Google Play store and is already operational in Mumbai and Bangalore to begin with.

The software giant has signed up with local partners such as UrbanClap for home services and Freshmenu, Box8 and Faasos for food delivery. Interestingly, users will also be able to schedule appointments with plumbers, local electricians and beauticians through UrbanClap. Additionally, the app curates users reviews for each of the services.

Hyperlocal services were in demand until recently but soon the excitement died down as the companies found themselves to be burning more cash and found it hard to stay in the business. According to a report by Factor Daily, over 650 food tech start-ups and hyperlocal companies, including the likes of UrbanClap and Housejoy, have raised $180 million last year from investors in India.

Of late, Google has been betting on India and recently it introduced a number of apps and services including YouTube Go, Google Play Music Unlimited, carrier billing in the Google Play store and a public toilet locator on Maps for the Delhi-NCR region.

In April last year, Facebook had launched a local services site in India. Through the site, users can find medical and health services, automotive, personal care and pet care among others.

